Cyber attack on water-control systems

April 22, 2024
HOUSTON - Concerns arise as it's believed that a flood in Muleshoe, Texas, was orchestrated by Russian cyber attackers, with the hacking group identifying themselves as the Cyber Army of Russia Reborn. 

Their online video demonstrating manipulation of the town's water-control systems has sparked alarm and raised questions about cybersecurity vulnerabilities.

