Cy-Fair Fire Department mourning loss of driver due to COVID-19
CYPRESS, Texas - The Cy-Fair Fire Department is mourning the loss of one of its drivers, who tragically lost his battle with COVID-19 Saturday.
RELATED: Houston firefighter dies of COVID-19 at 39-years-old
Hugo Guevara, 31, joined the department in 2009, Cy-Fair FD said on Twitter and was serving at Station 9 in NW Harris County. He was promoted to Driver Operator in 2020 and served as a Volunteer Firefighter at Station 5 and 12, before.
Officials say Guevara was hospitalized on Sept. 3 at Memorial Hermann Cypress, where he fought the virus for three weeks before he passed.
CLICK HERE FOR CONTINUED COVID-19 COVERAGE
Funeral services are currently pending, but meanwhile, the fire department said, "please keep his family, friends, and our personnel in your thoughts and prayers during this difficult time."
Advertisement