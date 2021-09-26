Cy-Fair Fire Department mourning loss of driver due to COVID-19

The Cy-Fair Fire Department is mourning the loss of one of its drivers, who tragically lost his battle with COVID-19 Saturday.

Hugo Guevara, 31, joined the department in 2009, Cy-Fair FD said on Twitter and was serving at Station 9 in NW Harris County. He was promoted to Driver Operator in 2020 and served as a Volunteer Firefighter at Station 5 and 12, before.

Officials say Guevara was hospitalized on Sept. 3 at Memorial Hermann Cypress, where he fought the virus for three weeks before he passed.

Funeral services are currently pending, but meanwhile, the fire department said, "please keep his family, friends, and our personnel in your thoughts and prayers during this difficult time."

