Houston firefighter dies of COVID-19 at 39-years-old

The Houston Fire Department is mourning the loss of one of their own.

On Friday, 39-year-old Tanner Reed died after battling COVID-19. Reed was an engineer operator and 17-year HFD veteran.

"[The Coronavirus] didn’t have any mercy on Tanner to be honest with you," said HFD Captain Justin Cegielski. "It’s very eye opening."

Cegielski worked with Reed at the Houston Fire Department for the last several years. Cegielski describes Reed as a great father and fireman.

"He was a great dad and a great family man," said Cegielski. "He’s one of the best to ever walk through the doors of fire station number 10."

According to Cegielski, COVID-19 hit the 39-year-old fireman hard. Cegielski didn’t know whether or not Reed was vaccinated for COVID-19. Reed is the 4th HFD firefighter to die in the line-of-duty from the Coronavirus.

"When he contracted COVID-19, until he passed away, it was about a 2-week timeframe," said Cegielski. "It progressed pretty quickly."

Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner said Friday that 131 HPD officers and 52 HFD firefighters are currently out sick with COVID-19.

"We are susceptible to COVID-19 continuously," said Cegielksi. "No matter how well we try to prepare or protect ourselves. "

HFD Chief Samuel Pena tweeted, "Reed has been a devoted member of HFD since 2003," said Pena. "Our thoughts and our prayers are with his family and friends."

"He’ll always be remembered as one of the Houston Fire Department’s best," said Cegielski.

The date for a funeral service hasn’t been announced.