A Houston home being investigated for trafficking received a notice for hazardous substances possibly being left on the property.

On April 12, the home at 11113 Cullen Boulevard was searched due to suspected narcotics trafficking by Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) Houston, along with the Drug Enforcement Administration Houston, Houston Police Department, Harris County Sheriff’s Office, and Texas Department of Public Safety.

During the search of the homer, authorities confiscated suspected narcotics, U.S. currency, and drug trafficking-related paraphernalia. The seized items included approximately 72.5 kilograms of fentanyl pills and powder, 1 kilogram of methamphetamines, 211 grams of heroin, two pill presses, and suspected proceeds from illicit drug trafficking.

Notice on the door of 11113 Cullen Boulevard

However, no further details regarding the operation can be disclosed at this time due to the ongoing investigation.

A notice was placed on the door of the home stating there may be hazardous substances or waste products on the property, either in the building or in the ground, and residents should exercise caution.

In Fiscal Year (FY) 2023, HSI's narcotics enforcement efforts in combating the opioid crisis led to 10,431 criminal arrests and the seizure of 1.24 million pounds of narcotics. Among these seizures were 50,264 pounds of opioids and 41,676 pounds of fentanyl.