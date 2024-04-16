The Houston Police Department needs your help locating a person of interest wanted in connection with the weekend drive-by shooting of a 7-year-old.

Authorities said they are looking for a gray Toyota Avalon with damage to the front left side and back passenger side.

Officials said the person of interest is described only as a Black female wearing pink shoes.

Surveillance photos of person of interest sought and the vehicle involved (Source: Houston Police Department)

The shooting occurred on Sunday afternoon in the 7900 block of Corporate Drive.

That's where investigators learned a suspect, described only as a Black male with locks, was shooting at a person or people in a blue truck, when at least one shot struck the 7-year-old boy who was on a sidewalk.

The suspect's vehicle fled the scene.

Anyone with information on the suspect's vehicle, the identity of the person of interest, or in this case is urged to contact HPD Major Assaults & Family Violence Division at 713-308-8800 or speak anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.