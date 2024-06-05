Two workers in Crystal Beach killed after woman veered off roadway

Two workers were killed Wednesday after a woman veered off the road in Galveston County.

According to authorities, around 9:32 a.m. a 19-year-old was driving down Highway 87 at Surfside when for an unknown cause, she went off the roadway hitting two workers on the side of the road.

Both were pronounced dead on the peninsula, officials report. They were working for a subcontractor team with Entergy but were not employees with the company.

Entergy released this statement:

We are deeply saddened about the tragic event that took place in the Bolivar community Wednesday morning. Our hearts go out to the families, friends and colleagues of both individuals.

No other details have been released at this time, but we will continue to update this article as we learn more.