Crowbar-wielding man shot in the head during apparent road rage incident, deputies say

article

Authorities are piecing together an apparent road rage incident in northeast Harris County, where a man reportedly wielding a crowbar was shot in the head.

Details are scarce as the investigation is still in its preliminary stages, but it happened on HWY 59 and Aldine Mail route around 10 a.m.

TROUBLING TREND: Road rage: It's getting deadlier; potential victims should take the high road

Based on the preliminary information from Lt. P. Bruce with the Harris Co. Sheriff's Office, it appears the incident began when one of the vehicles cut off the other. One of the drivers, later identified as the victim, then reportedly got out of his car with a crowbar.

That's when the shooter took out a gun and fired it once. The man with the crowbar meanwhile, began hitting the shooter's truck. In response, the other driver shot once towards the man with the crowbar.

MORE: Road rage increase the result of entitlement? Houston psychologist thinks yes

The shooter reportedly drove away from the scene but called officers, admitting his involvement with the incident. Lt. Bruce says he is cooperating with the investigation, while the victim is being "somewhat uncooperative."

Officials say the victim was rushed to a hospital in stable condition but suffered a gunshot wound to the head, a graze in the forehead, and his hand.

It's unclear if the shooter will face any charges, but an investigation remains underway.

FOR THE LATEST NEWS UPDATES, DOWNLOAD THE FOX 26 NEWS APP

Advertisement

This is a developing story and will continue to be updated as more information becomes available.