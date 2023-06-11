Harris County authorities are searching for suspects following a deadly shooting in Crosby on Sunday afternoon.

Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said deputies responded to an incident on Reuben White, but later learned that things originated at the 12000 block of Crosby-Lynchburg around 3 p.m.

According to Gonzalez, a gray colored Dodge Charger, with three people inside, pulled into a commercial center.

That's when, Gonzalez said, two Black males that were outside the commercial center, started walking toward the vehicle, and believed to have gotten into the vehicle as well.

Gonzalez stated at that point some type of fight occurred where gunshots were exchanged, both inside and outside the vehicle.

The Dodge Charger fled the location.

Two people, who were shot, were dropped off at Barrett Station Evergreen Cemetery. One of the victims, believed to be in late teens or early 20s, was pronounced dead. Another victim, a 14-year-old was shot, but was not critically wounded.

Two other people, who were believed to be in the vehicle, drove themselves to the hospital and are receiving treatment.

The motive behind the shooting remains under investigation.

Currently, there are no suspects in custody as authorities continue to determine what happened.

Authorities are searching for the gray colored Dodge Charge that fled the scene.

If you know where the vehicle is or if you saw something, you're urged to contact the Harris County Sheriff's Office at (713) 294-9100 or Houston Crime Stoppers at (713) 222-TIPS.