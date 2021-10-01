Crosby ISD delays start as area remains under flash flood warning

article

Crosby ISD is delaying the start of classes and bus routes on Friday morning after several inches of rain fell in the area.

A flash flood warning is in effect for areas in northeast Harris County, including Crosby, until 9 a.m.

The district says at least four inches of rain have fallen overnight, and there is some flooding in the area.

Crosby ISD is delaying the start of school until 9 a.m. for Crosby High School and Crosby Middle School.

Elementary schools will delay start until 10 a.m.

Bus routes will start at 8 a.m. for Crosby High School and Crosby Middle School, and bus routes will start at 9 a.m. for elementary.