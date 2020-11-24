Crock-Pot 6-Quart Express Crock Multi-Cookers recalled due to burn hazard

article

Crock-Pot 6-Quart Express Crock Multi-Cookers have been recalled by Sunbeam Products for a potential burn hazard.

According to the United States Consumer Product Safety Commission, the recalled Crock-Pot multi-cooker can pressurize when the lid is not fully locked.

This can cause the lid to suddenly detach while the product is in use, posing burn risks to consumers from hot food and liquids ejected from the product.

Sunbeam Products recommend replacing the products altogether.

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled Crock-Pot in pressure cooker mode, but may continue to use it for slow cooking and sautéing.

Consumers should contact Crock-Pot immediately to obtain a free replacement lid.

Consumers who continue using the multi-cooker in pressure cooker mode while waiting for the replacement lid should be certain the lid is securely turned to the fully locked position by aligning the arrow on the lid with the lock symbol on the base.

The products have received 119 reports of lid detachment, resulting in 99 burn injuries ranging in severity from first-degree to third-degree burns.

They were sold at Walmart, Target and other retail stores nationwide and online at Amazon and other online retailers from July 2017 through November 2020 for between $70 to $100.