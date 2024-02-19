"I was beaten, I was choked, tasered, over and over," said Kedric Crawford.

A body cam video of Crawford's 2019 arrest was released.

"There's a video that's not public right now, and you can see that he is not resisting," said Crawford's attorney U. A. Lewis.

FOX 26 asked Lewis how the video not made public compares to the version given to the media.

"I would compare it as a PG video versus X," she said.

Crawford saw the unreleased video for the first time before speaking to us.

"Very disturbing, horrifying," he said.

"It was a full mask of blood over his face," said Lewis. "His eyes protruded from his face like the size of golf balls."

In July 2021, former Baytown police officers Teddy Sims and Samuel Serrett were charged with aggravated assault.

"The district attorney had to make a decision whether to go to trial or make a plea deal," Lewis said.

By agreeing to not ever being a Texas law enforcement officer again, the charges were dismissed and can be expunged.

"I think it's sad," said Lewis. "I think it shows that some people's lives are more valued than others, some people's rights are more valued than others."

"I have as much fear of the system, now actually, even more now, than I had the night they jumped me," said Crawford.

"Sims and Serrett didn't spend one day in jail unlike Mr Crawford, who was charged with felony assault on a public servant," Lewis said. "For scratching them with his fingernail."

That charge against Crawford was dismissed.

He has an ongoing civil suit.

In a statement to FOX 26, the Harris County District Attorney's Office said, "We have sympathy for the victim in this case. They are notoriously difficult to prosecute. It’s important to note that as the result of our investigation these men will never again be allowed to wear a badge or disgrace the uniform of a Texas law enforcement officer."