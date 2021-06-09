Crime on the rise in Houston, residents tell FOX 26 the 'madness' needs to stop

Crime is increasing at an alarming rate in Houston, Crime Stoppers reporting a 35% increase in murders alone.

Residents tell FOX 26, the madness needs to stop.

"We need to wake up and stop this madness," said Teresa Seck, whose brother was murdered in September of 2020.

"I'm a native Houstonian. I’ve never been so scared to just go to the grocery store now than I have all my life," said Seck.

Tuesday night into Wednesday Morning in the city of Houston, five shootings were recorded, leaving four people are dead.

A deadly shooting of a man pumping gas off of Stella Link Road. Another man in his early 60 was fatally shot in the chest off of Market St. HPD also investigation a homicide off Bellfort Street, where one man was found dead.

Non-fatal crimes are also on the rise, FOX 26 spoke with a 73-year-old woman who kidnapped and robbed while at work. Houston police are now actively looking for the suspect who was caught on camera.

"I’ve been around 35 plus some odd years, I’ve never seen the situation we’re in now, involving the crime rates and in particular the homicide rates," said Andy Kahan, with Houston Crime Stoppers.

The rise in crime and homicides putting fear into the lives of residents.

"It just seems like it’s running rampant, so brazen in broad daylight, everything is just out of control," said Seck.

Teresa’s brother, Patrick Aikens was killed last fall, and on Monday, the last suspect was arrested and charged with murder.

For Teresa, the rise in homicides is directly linked to the criminal court system.

The man who shot her bother- was out on bond and was wearing an ankle monitor.

"I just don’t like what we are becoming here," said Seck. "Put pressure on these judges, they are elected, so they need to listen to us if they are not caring about public safety."