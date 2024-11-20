Mother killed, 3-month-old in critical condition after crashing with truck: sources

Montgomery County law enforcement are at the scene of a deadly crash involving an infant.

According to sources at the scene, a 19-year-old was traveling with her 3-month-old baby in a caner on Highway 105 and Lee Turner.

Get news, weather and so much more on the new FOX LOCAL app

The woman pulled out in front of a truck and collided with the vehicle.

Sources report the mother was killed at the scene. The infant was taken to Memorial Hermann in critical condition.

This is a breaking news story. We will continue to update this article as more information becomes available.