Covid, retirements lead to Santa shortage

There's another 'shortage' this holiday season that has nothing to do with supply chain problems. There are not enough of Santa's Helpers to go around this year.

The combination of high demand and short supply might mean good business for people who've got a red suit and a big, white beard.

MORE CONSUMER NEWS

After 25 years of practice, Gordon Taylor's got a pretty good "Ho, Ho, Ho!" Christmas greeting. He expects he'll say it more times than ever, this holiday season.

'This year, it's unbelievable," he says, "My phone won't quit ringing."

Where normally, Taylor might have a steady set of gigs to appear as a Santa Helper, this year is different. Between now, and Christmas, he says he's got dozens of appearances scheduled, and they keep coming.

He's not alone, either. The staffing agency Hire-Santa says there is a 121% increase in requests for Saint Nick this year, compared to last, and 15% fewer people to play the part. Chalk it up to Covid and retirement.

SIGN UP FOR FOX 26 HOUSTON EMAIL ALERTS

Gordon Taylor says he's lost five friends in the last few months.

"Some of these Santas, at their age, they've got a whole lot better chance of getting sick," says Taylor, "Nowadays, you don't get over the sick."

There's also demand. After a season where people kept their social distance, making up for lost time might make it challenging for Santa to come to every town he's needed.

FOR THE LATEST NEWS UPDATES, DOWNLOAD THE FOX 26 NEWS APP

Gordon Taylor's ready to do his part. With his Santa suit ready to go, complete with a fresh set of gloves, candy-cane buttons, monogrammed clothes, and big black boots, he's excited to get back to it.

"The spirit of Christmas is still alive, and these kids still believe. They've got the right to believe, and they've got the right to see Santa," he says.

MORE HARRIS COUNTY NEWS

Since Covid continues to pose a threat, Taylor tries to take as many precautions as he can. Still, he doesn't want to hurt the kid's feelings and keep them from visiting.

Advertisement

To keep everyone safe, he asks parents, as much they may want the Santa experience, to keep their kids home if they're sick at all.