COVID-19 vaccines in Houston: New program offers chance to win $1,000 gift card

article

The Houston Health Department is launching a new incentive program to encourage people to get vaccinated against COVID-19.

As part of the six-week initiative, 12 people will be awarded $1,000 gift cards, and hundreds of others will be given $50 gift cards.

READ THE LATEST CORONAVIRUS NEWS

The health department says the program is a partnership with Houston in Action and Human Age Digital, which received $50,000 in grant funds to support efforts to increase vaccination rates in the city.

Those who receive their first dose or booster dose at select sites are eligible for the incentive program.

RELATED: Pfizer omicron vaccine: Company begins studying updated shot to match variant

Officials say participants will have to sign a declaration affirming eligibility for the program, and verification will occur using the Texas immunization database.

Getting vaccinated against COVID-19, or tested, at health department-affiliated sites is free and does not require proof of residency, citizenship, or insurance, according to the health department.

How to enter the $1,000 drawing

Those who get their first dose or booster shot at an eligible health department vaccination site between January 29 and March 10, 2022, will be entered into the drawings for $1,000 gift cards.

Starting February 4, two $1,000 winners will be selected each week on Fridays for six weeks – a total of 12 winners.

Once a person’s name is entered into the pool for the drawings, they will remain in the pool unless selected. You can only enter the pool once.

To be eligible to enter the pool for the $1,000 gift cards, you must visit one of the following eligible fixed vaccination sites:

Acres Home Multi-Service Center, 6719 W. Montgomery Rd.

• Mondays, Thursdays: 10 a.m. – 7 p.m.

• Tuesdays, Wednesdays 8:30 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.

• Fridays: 8:30 a.m. - 11:30 a.m.

Hiram Clarke Multi-Service Center, 3810 W. Fuqua St.

• Tuesdays: 8:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m.

La Nueva Casa de Amigos Health Center, 1809 North Main St.

• Mondays, Thursdays: 10 a.m. – 7 p.m.

• Tuesdays, Wednesdays: 8:30 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.

• Fridays: 8:30 a.m. - 11:30 a.m.

Magnolia Multi-Service Center, 7037 Capitol St.

• Thursdays: 8:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m.

• Saturdays: 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Northside Health Center, 8504 Schuller Rd.

• Mondays, Thursdays: 10 a.m. – 7 p.m.

• Tuesdays, Wednesdays 8:30 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.

• Fridays: 8:30 a.m. - 11:30 a.m.

Sharpstown Health Services, 6201 Bonhomme Rd.

• Mondays, Thursdays: 10 a.m. – 7 p.m.

• Tuesdays, Wednesdays 8:30 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.

• Fridays: 8:30 a.m. - 11:30 a.m.

Southwest Multi-Service Center, 6400 High Star Dr.

• Saturdays: 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Sunnyside Health Center, 4605 Wilmington St.

• Mondays, Thursdays: 10 a.m. – 7 p.m.

• Tuesdays, Fridays: 8:30 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.

• Wednesdays: 8:30 a.m. - 11:30 a.m.

Fixed vaccination sites close at 11:30 a.m. on the second Wednesday of every month.

To see a list of pop-up vaccination sites that are also eligible for the program, visit https://houstonemergency.org/covid-19-vaccines/

FOR THE LATEST NEWS UPDATES, DOWNLOAD THE FOX 26 NEWS APP

How to get a $50 gift card

Those who get their first dose or booster shot at select pop-up sites on select days will receive a $50 gift card until a total of 760 cards are distributed.

The vaccination events will be held at the following locations and dates:

Lyons Elementary, 800 Roxella St, 77076

• January 29, 2022: 9 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Benavidez Elementary, 6262 Gulfton St, 77081

• February 5, 2022: 9 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Brookline Elementary, 6301 S Loop E Fwy, 77087

• February 12, 2022: 9 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Advertisement

For more information on the COVID-19 vaccination incentive program, click here.