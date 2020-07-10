COVID-19 survivors likely to suffer future health issues, study

A new warning from medical experts directed towards Coronavirus COVID-19 survivors.

According to recent studies, some recovered COVID-19 patients are likely to have future issues with their brain, heart, lungs, and/or kidneys.

“Sometimes the kidneys don’t recover,” said Dr. Puneet Patni from Kelsey-Seybold Clinic. “To the point you’re permanently requiring dialysis after [the] critical illness.”

LIVE: Interactive Coronavirus case data and map

The research is still evolving; doctors aren’t sure if recovered asymptomatic patients could develop future complications. In addition, experts are studying to see if lasting side effects could be linked to a COVID patient’s severity of initial symptoms.

“I think the majority of people that get it, will probably be fine,” said Dr. Patni, referring to COVID-19. “There will be some that get some long term impact from it.”

Advertisement

In June, Beth Cordova’s family of 6 all tested positive for COVID-19. The Houston area Mother says they’re still dealing with some symptoms.

“When I try to take a deep breath, I can tell that something was wrong,” said Cordova. “All of our family, other than me, is still dealing with extreme lethargy.”

FOR THE LATEST NEWS & WEATHER UPDATES DOWNLOAD THE FOX 26 APPS

While doctors continue their research, many families like the Cordova family are watching closely.

“I’m a little bit worried about it, but at the same time I’m not really sure what to worry about,” said Cordova. “The information is changing so much. There’s really not any reason to have severe anxiety yet because tomorrow, who knows, it could change.”