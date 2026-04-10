Traffic: US-59 northbound to 610 ramps closed due to deadly accident

The Brief There is heavy traffic on US-59 North northbound lanes at I-610 West Loop. Houston Transtar reports the left and right interchange ramps are closed. Houston Police Department active incidents is reporting the accident was deadly.



There is heavy traffic on the Southwest Freeway near the Galleria and Upper Kirby area after a reported accident.

Heavy traffic on Southwest Freeway at 610 West Loop

What we know:

Houston Transtar shows the accident is at the intersection of US-59 northbound lanes and I-610 West Loop. Traffic could be seen from Chimney Rock Road to Weslayan Street.

The left and right interchange ramps are closed at this time.

Houston Police Department active incidents is reporting the accident as fatal.

What we don't know:

It is not reported how many people, if any, were injured in the accident.