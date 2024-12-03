Cosmic Baseball coming to Sugar Land Constellation Field: How to get tickets

Cosmic Baseball is coming to Sugar Land, and you’ll need to act fast if you want tickets.

Cosmic Baseball, by the Chili Peppers Baseball Organization, is played under black lights, creating a glowing spectacle.

The 2025 Cosmic Takeover Tour is bringing the game to Constellation Field on July 12.

FILE PHOTO: Jaylen Lovett #46 of the Greenbrier Knights bats during Cosmic Baseball against the Tri-City Chili Peppers at Shepherd Stadium on June 1, 2024 in Colonial Heights, Virginia. (Photo by Ryan M. Kelly/Getty Images)

If you want to attend, you need to register for the lottery. Lottery selections begin at 11 a.m. Dec. 3 for the opportunity to purchase tickets. If selected, you will be notified by email and text.

Organizers expect demand to be high, so those who wish to attend are encouraged to act quickly.

Tickets are $35. They will be sold as general admission and converted to reserved seats before the game. Organizers say seats will be kept together.

To register for the ticket lottery, click here.