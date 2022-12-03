A gas station near the Space Center Houston has been ordered to stop selling diesel Saturday after officials reportedly found contaminants in the fuel.

RELATED: U.S. diesel supplier warns businesses to prepare for shortages, higher prices for consumers

Officials with the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation (TDLR) announced in a press release a Stop-Sale Order was made against the Star Stop gas station on NASA Parkway. This comes after several customers filed complaints with TDLR about their engines suffering damages as a result of the diesel fuel sold by the station.

Further investigation corroborated these claims, where investigators noted in a press release they "found that the station was selling diesel fuel that does not meet state-required quality standards – and it continued selling the contaminated diesel fuel even after [being] informed there were issues."

SUGGESTED: Record diesel prices put a pinch on Houston's trucking industry

Officials add the station could receive "further injunctions" if they continue to sell dispel fuel but said it may still sell non-diesel fuel but must show their diesel fuel meets state quality standards before trying to sell it to consumers.