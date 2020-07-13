Constable's office: Woman drove away after hitting girl riding bicycle

article

Authorities say a driver fled the scene after hitting a 9-year-old girl who was riding a bicycle.

Meaghan Mancill, 30, is charged with felony failure to stop and render aid, the Harris County Pct. 4 Constable’s Office says.

The crash occurred on July 11 while the girl was riding her bicycle in the 14700 block of Fir Knoll Way.

According to the constable’s office, the girl reported that a dark-colored vehicle struck her from behind, causing her to be thrown off her bicycle.

EMS responded to the scene to treat the girl for her injuries.

During their investigation, deputy constables were able to obtain surveillance video of the crash. The constable’s office says the video showed the suspect driver attempt to make an abrupt stop when she saw the child but did in fact strike the bicycle, causing the victim to be thrown off.

Deputy constables searched the area and located a possible suspect vehicle parked in a driveway. Authorities say the vehicle had fresh front end damage, consistent to tire marks.

Authorities say the owner of the vehicle, Meaghan Mancill, said she was not involved in a recent crash, and the victim could not positively identify the vehicle nor the suspect. The suspect then left the location.

According to the constable’s office, Mancill later contacted authorities and said she was the driver who struck the girl.

"Meaghan Mancill has been charged with Felony Failure to Stop and Render Aid and has an active open warrant for her arrest out of the 208th District Court and received a No Bond,” Constable Mark Herman said.