Conroe man found dead inside vehicle, authorities investigating

An investigation is underway after a Conroe man was found dead inside a vehicle on Wednesday.

According to the Montgomery County Sheriff's Office, deputies were called out to a report of an aggravated assault in the 19000 block of Pierson Street.

When deputies arrived on the scene, they found the driver of a gold Toyota sedan with multiple gunshot wounds.

The man, who was later identified as Cleofus Thergood, 45, of Conroe, died from his injuries.

MCSO said detectives with the homicide and violent crimes unit, along with crime scene investigators, are investigating.

If you have any information related to this incident, you're asked to contact the Montgomery County Sheriff's Office at (936) 760-5800 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-392-STOP (7867) and refer to case #22A255290.