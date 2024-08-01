We all know there's two sides to every story. It could ultimately be up to day care licensing officials to determine which story in this situation is accurate.

The video of the little girl is heartbreaking and difficult to watch.

"I see her screaming so bad and crying and banging on the door, kicking it, kind of," said Jimena Jimenez, who shot the video.

She says she went to the door of Little Footprints Academy in Conroe to ask about the crying child.

"Why was she out there by herself?" Jimena says she asked the daycare worker. "I counted this has happened before. I don't know what happened. It's so loud in here. We didn't know."

"The reason why the director called me was because the state contacted her saying they were opening an investigation," said Larissia Ross, the little girl's mother.

She says she learned about the video a month after it was shot on June 25.

"When you hear your child cry like that, you know it's much more than just I'm ready to go or I'm irritated," Larissia said.

"There's always, unfortunately, two sides to every story," said Ana Davidson Dorman, owner of Little Footprints Academy.

She says there's a lot you don't see in the video.

"Three teachers and I think her classroom has eight kids," she said.

We asked the daycare owner how long the little girl was outside crying.

"Maybe four minutes," she said.

We also asked if teachers were outside, why didn't one of them comfort the child.

"We can't just grab a child by their arms or anything, you can accidentally dislodge a child's arm," Ana said.

Jimena is adamant there were no adults outside when she shot the video.

"No, not at all," she said.

"You can hear cars driving by, you can hear my baby screaming and banging at the door," Larissia said. "You can not hear teachers talking, gathering up the students."

Ana says the state has already told her to keep a list of the number of kids in each class.

"The state is investigating," she said. "I'm waiting for my rep to show up, so she can do her interviews too."