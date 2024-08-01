The Public Utility Commission of Texas (PUCT) is asking residents in the Greater Houston area to share their experiences with power outages and utility performance during the May 2024 derecho and Hurricane Beryl.

Texans can share their insights through a questionnaire available on the PUCT’s homepage. The survey is accessible in English and Spanish and takes about five minutes to complete.

PUCT reports nearly one million Texans lost power in May 2024 after the derecho and during Hurricane Beryl, more than 2.6 million Texans were without power. Governor Greg Abbott directed the PUCT to investigate the preparedness and response of utilities in the Greater Houston area to these extreme weather events.

The commission is required to submit its findings with recommendations by Dec. 1, 2024.

"The most important people in our investigation into the preparedness and response to these devastating storms are the Texans who experienced these storms firsthand," said PUCT Executive Director Connie Corona. "We want to hear from you, whether you lost power during these storms or not. The information you provide will guide us in making changes to prevent a disaster of this scope in the future."

The public can view Gov. Abbott’s directive and related documents through the PUCT’s Interchange website under Project No. 56822.

You can fill out the survey by clicking here.