Congressman Troy Nehls stood alongside police, protecting U.S. Capitol chamber

The U.S. Capitol is currently under lockdown after supporters of President Donald Trump stormed the U.S. Capitol.

Congressman Troy Nehls stood alongside Capitol police as protestors attempted to storm the House chamber.

UNITED STATES - JANUARY 6: Trump supporters stand on the U.S. Capitol Police armored vehicle as others take over the steps of the Capitol on Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, as the Congress works to certify the electoral college votes. (Photo By Bill Clark/C Expand

The moment was captured in the photo below:

WASHINGTON, DC - JANUARY 06: U.S. Capitol police officers point their guns at a door that was vandalized in the House Chamber during a joint session of Congress on January 06, 2021 in Washington, DC. Congress held a joint session today to ratify Pres Expand

Nehls tweeted that he was proud to stand alongside law enforcement and described the situation at the U.S. Capitol as a 'disgrace.'

"We're better than this. Violence is never the answer," Nehls tweeted.

Nehls took oath into office and becoming Congressman for Texas’ 22nd Congressional District on Jan. 3.

He is the former Fort Bend County Sheriff and U.S Army Major.