Complaints filed regarding $60,000 taxpayer dollars being used for Houston Mayor's podcast, Comptroller says

The Brief Houston City Comptroller Chris Hollins released a statement on Tuesday stating complaints have been received regarding taxpayers dollars being used for Houston Mayor John Whitmire's podcast. "The Comptroller's Office has received complaints regarding a reported $60,000 taxpayer-funded podcast contract. We take allegations of this nature seriously and will review the concerns that have been raised," the statement from the City Comptroller said. "Here are the facts about the City's podcast. 901 Bagby: Inside The Mayor's Office is another communications channel the City is utilizing to keep the public informed and engaged. It serves the same purpose as social media, press releases, and other public forms of communication. The procurement process was conducted in accordance with the existing city ordinances and procurement guidelines," the statement from Houston Mayor John Whitmire said.



Houston City Comptroller Chris Hollins released a statement on Tuesday stating complaints have been received regarding taxpayers dollars being used for Houston Mayor John Whitmire's podcast.

Houston City Comptroller reports complaints regarding taxpayer-funded podcast contract

What they're saying:

According to a statement, Hollins said, "Houstonians work hard for every dollar they send to City Hall, and they deserve to know that those dollars are being spent responsibly, transparently, and for their benefit.

The Comptroller's Office has received complaints regarding a reported $60,000 taxpayer-funded podcast contract. We take allegations of this nature seriously and will review the concerns that have been raised. At this time, we have not received the contract in question. Upon receipt, we will review the contract and related documentation, as well as interview relevant parties.

Transparency and accountability remain guiding principles of the Comptroller's Office, and Houstonians will receive our conclusions based on the evidence."

The other side:

In a statement on Tuesday evening, Houston Mayor John Whitmire released a statement saying, "Here are the facts about the City's podcast. 901 Bagby: Inside The Mayor's Office is another communications channel the City is utilizing to keep the public informed and engaged. It serves the same purpose as social media, press releases, and other public forms of communication.

The procurement process was conducted in accordance with the existing city ordinances and procurement guidelines.

The podcast is not a campaign communication; any questions about campaign activity should be directed to the John Whitmire Campaign. The Texas Ethics Commission defines campaign communications as "Express Advocacy." The podcast will be informative and feature guests beyond the Mayor, but will not feature any campaign content for measures or candidates."