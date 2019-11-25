Comparing Black Friday deals

Black Friday shoppers are always looking for "deals," but most know that having a list and a plan is the only option for finding the best items at the best price. Since there are so many items for sale, from so many retailers that want your business, I've scoured the ads for the best opportunities to score some popular items.

Let's compare prices at Walmart, Target and Best Buy:

For those looking for a new TV, Consumer Reports says the most popular 'large screens' start at 65", have 4K resolution and smart-streaming capabilities. Best Buy is offering a 65" Hisense model priced at $300. Target is selling an Element house-brand unit for $278. And Walmart has a Philips set, also for $278.

Sticking with electronics, wireless Bluetooth earbuds have been very popular. Each of the retailers is offering Apple's airpods priced between $130-$150. Another option that should be easy to find is a version of the JBuds Air. Walmart has the "executive" priced at $34, for a $25 savings. Target has the "sports" version for $35. And Best Buy has the JBuds 'true' for $30, which is $20 off the regular price.

Finally, those of you looking for home appliances may want to consider the Instant Pot pressure cooker craze. Target has the original priced at $65, down from $100. Walmart is offering an "unbranded" 6-quart unit for $49. And Best Buy has the best price: $30 for its house-brand Insignia cooker.

It is important to remember that the best prices are typical "doorbuster" prices, which often means they'll be in limited quantities and the first to go when the stores open. Walmart, Target and Best Buy all plan to open for business on Thanksgiving.