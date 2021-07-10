Community rallies around 3 young children whose parents, sister were murdered

As friends and family said their final goodbyes to 29-year-old Donyavia Lagway and her 6-year-old daughter Harmony Carhee, the focus is on Lagway's three surviving children: an 8-year-old boy, a 1-year-old boy, and a 10-year-old girl, Lyric.

Alfreda "Cooki" Franklin, a family friend, says she sat beside Lagway's mother and the 8-year-old boy during Saturday's funeral.

"He said, 'I just want my mom, I want to see my mom' and every time they tried to close the casket," Franklin recalled. "He would just break down and say he wants his mother."

On July 2nd, Houston Police say Xavier Davis fatally shot Lagway, 35-year-old Gregory Carhee, and their daughter, Harmony in their southwest Houston apartment. The couple's 1-year-old son and Lyric were also there. The 1-year-old was not harmed. Lyric was shot in the arm and played dead until the shooter left, then she called her grandmother.

The 8-year-old was at another family member's home when it all happened.

Franklin and a local motorcycle club, The Street Lords, are working on a fundraiser to help the family start a trust fund for the kids.

"One thing I know about Houstonians, they have big hearts. When things like this happen, they all rise to the occasion," said Harry "Harry-O" Chretin, President of The Street Lords Motorcycle Club.

On July 18th, they'll host a fish and chicken fry at S&S Sports Bar on Cullen Boulevard. Franklin says the funds will also help cover the burials and counseling for the children.

Lagway's family says this is the only official fundraiser so far.

"There's a lot of GoFundMe accounts that people are putting up out there, they are not real," Franklin said.

The event is from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. Franklin adds anyone who wants to volunteer or donate items like diapers for the baby is welcome.

"We need all hands on deck," she told FOX 26.

