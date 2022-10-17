Harris County Commissioners Court still in stalemate over budget, tax rate

Harris County's budget and tax rate discussion drags on; as the commissioners court seems to not find middle ground.

The commissioners are working on a very tight deadline to get a compromised proposal finalized by October 28.

Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo called for a special meeting of the commissioner's court Monday, and it was yet again an eventful one.

With the room filled, two seats were noticeably empty, Precinct 4 Commissioner Jack Cagle and Precinct 3 Commissioner Tom Ramsey.

Harris County Precinct 2 Commissioner Adrian Garcia took to his phone to personally call Cagle during Monday’s meeting.

The court is still in a stalemate, Monday’s meeting was, discussion only, a request by Cagle, who was not in attendance.

Commissioners were hoping to discuss his latest proposal. Cagle says his compromise would erase the purported deficit for Harris County Public Health System, boost spending for flood control by $24 million, and fund the hiring of 200 additional patrol officers.

Commissioner Garcia says all the boxes have been checked with his latest proposal.

"The Garcia commitment checks all the boxes, Ramsey wants 200 boots on the ground, check," says Garcia. "Cagle wanted to save money for residents and my proposal has a $67 million reduction in tax burden, check."

"I wanted to raise deputy salaries even more, It has a 2.5% pay raise on top of the original 2%, along with fully funding the hospital system at a lower tax rate than originally proposed," says Garcia.

Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo said during the meeting she believes Cagle and Ramsey are playing political games.

"They want to create a campaign ad," says Hidalgo.