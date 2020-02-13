Columbia-Brazoria ISD cancels classes at all schools February 13

Columbia-Brazoria ISD is canceling class at all campuses on Thursday, February 13, amid a boil water notice.

According to CBISD, contractors working in Brazoria damaged city water lines, and the City of Brazoria issued a boil water notice.

CBISD was advised not to use city supplied water until the issue is solved and the water is tested.

According to the district, the buildings of Barrow Elementary, West Brazos Junior High and the CBISD Support Center, including maintenance and transportation, are affected.

Because of the number of students and staff involved, the district is canceling school for all campuses on Thursday.

Barrow Elementary, West Brazos Junior High and the CBISD Support Center will be closed to everyone on Thursday, but after-school activities will remain as scheduled at other campuses.

