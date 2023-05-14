Dance the day away surrounded by music from some of Texas's best women artists!

The Color Factory Houston's "A Royal (Disco) Ball" is a new installation, a royal purple crown room to celebrate the best female artists from Texas. Enjoy the glittery, disco ball sky featuring a silent disco playlist with music from Selena, Megan Thee Stallion, Beyoncé, Lizzo, and more.

After you dance to the music of Texas's finest, guests can lay in a field of confetti and life-sized bluebonnets as the confetti room has been transformed to pay homage to spring in Texas with Colors in Bloom.

Image 1 of 4 ▼ (Photo courtesy of Color Factory Houston)

If you want a picture in the bluebonnet's the Color Factory has you covered.

During your visit, you also get to enjoy Color Factory's new ice cream flavor, Vanilla Rose from Aqua S, a "May Flower" air freshener giveaway, and a hands-on spring planter craft complete with wildflower seeds. All of this helps you get into the mood of springtime!

The Houston Color Factory location has 14 immersive art exhibits that bring fun for everyone and captures the different shades of Texas, including the rich red of famed Viet-Cajun crawfish.

Click here to purchase tickets to the Color Factory Houston.