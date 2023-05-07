Buckle up, Houston!

On Friday, May 19, the highly anticipated action-packed Fast X is coming soon to theaters and Rooftop Cinema Club Uptown is partnering with Houston's premier car club, The Car Culture to highlight racing cars ahead of the screening.

However, according to a press release, Rooftop Cinema Club announced it will also be celebrating with a three-film marathon of the Fast and Furious franchise.

Starting Friday, May 12, fans can re-watch the classic 2001 original, followed by the redefining Fast Five before the latest in the saga, F9.

On the actual day of the screening of Fast X, car enthusiasts can get into the racing spirit before the film atop BLVD Place, where racing cars will be showcased. Guests are encouraged to take photos and check out some of Houston's top slabs, whips, or toys.

Tickets may be purchased individually or in a bundle if wanting to watch all three films by going to Rooftop Cinema Club's website.