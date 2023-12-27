U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers at a Texas port of entry seized more than $10 million worth of alleged cocaine and methamphetamine, officials say.

The discovery was made at the World Trade Bridge in Laredo, Texas, on Dec. 21.

FOX 26 Houston is now on the FOX LOCAL app available through Apple TV, Amazon FireTV, Roku, Google Android TV, and Vizio!

According to CBP, a 2001 Freightliner tractor was hauling a utility refrigerated trailer and had a commercial shipment of cut flowers on the manifest. It was referred for secondary inspection.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection

The inspection revealed 164.72 pounds of alleged methamphetamine in powder form, 854.07 pounds of alleged methamphetamine in crystal form, and 165.34 pounds of alleged cocaine, according to the agency.

CBP says the narcotics had a street value of $10,298,520.

MORE NEWS: US delegation to meet with Mexican government for talks on border surge of migrants

"CBP is proud of the work our frontline officers do to ensure the safety and wellbeing of our communities," Alberto Flores, port director at the Laredo Port of Entry, said. "This significant seizure is an example of ongoing operational efforts conducted daily to protect our borders."

Homeland Security Investigations special agents are investigating.