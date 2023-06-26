Authorities need your help finding a gunman accused of shooting six people outside a club in west Houston.

According to investigators, Carl Douglas, 32, a.k.a "Cabo" is currently facing three counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. This after shooting five men, and a woman back in the overnight hours on June 11.

It's unclear exactly what led up to the shooting, but the chief says it stemmed from some type of disturbance, which escalated into the parking lot. A search also remains underway for several people of interest. At the time, police say they were looking for at least four unidentified men and on Monday, one of them was identified as Green.

"Make no mistake about it," HPD Chief Troy Finner said during a press conference on June 11. "We're gonna find out who did it. And we're gonna hold them accountable."

According to a spokesperson with the Texas Alcoholic and Beverage Commission (TABC) Tabu was previously known as Parma, a pizza restaurant and lounge. TABC says their alcohol license expired earlier this year and adds that Tabu did not have a permit or a pending permit application to serve alcohol when the shooting happened.

City Attorney Arturo Michel said since the business opened in April, Tabu did not have any of the necessary permits including a certificate of occupancy for their patio, fire alarms, or a food, water, and ice permit.

Anyone with information on Green's whereabouts, or the persons of interest, is asked to call HPD Major Assaults & Family Violence Division at 713-308-8800 or speak anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.