A man and a woman are injured by stray bullets overnight Sunday following a shooting in west Houston.

ALSO THIS WEEKEND: 3 teenagers shot during party in east Harris County, several trampled trying to escape gunfire

It happened around 2 a.m. at the Parma Pizza Restaurant and Lounge in the 6000 block of Richmond Avenue.

Initial details by the Houston Police Department are deputies with the Harris County Sheriff's Office were working an extra job at the restaurant and were trying to detain a man and called for assistance.

When Houston police arrived, a large crowd began to form and then gunfire erupted in the area.

Several men were detained, and three guns were recovered.

MORE CRIME-RELATED NEWS COVERAGE

Officials said at least two people were injured during the gunfire including a woman sitting in the back of a car was hit by a stray bullet in her mouth. She was taken to the hospital and is expected to survive.

A man in the same car was also grazed by a bullet, according to investigators, but is expected to be OK.

No additional information was shared, as of this writing, but an investigation remains underway.