Houston city leaders are proposing using metal detector wands at bars and clubs to crack down on crime.

This comes after six people were shot outside Tabu, a restaurant and lounge on Richmond near Fountain View Drive last Sunday.

Houston Police say it started as an argument between four unidentified men, then escalated when shots were fired into the crowd.

On Wednesday, Mayor Turner and city council leaders discussed at length potentially banning guns inside bars and nightclubs by requiring increased security measures for customers such as metal detector wands at entry points.

"Alcohol and guns do not mix. Looking at measures where we can really crack down on what’s happening at these businesses inside and outside," Turner said.

The city also discussed aggressively filing nuisance abatement lawsuits against repeat offenders to prevent those bad-apple businesses from operating.

"These shootings whether they’re in the club or in the parking lots, they’re not acceptable," Turner said.

According to a spokesperson with the Texas Alcoholic and Beverage Commission, Tabu was previously known as Parma, a pizza restaurant and lounge. TABC says their alcohol license expired earlier this year and adds that Tabu did not have a permit or a pending permit application to serve alcohol when the shooting happened.

City Attorney Arturo Michel said since the business opened in April, Tabu did not have any of the necessary permits including a certificate of occupancy for their patio, fire alarms, nor a food, water, and ice permit.

FOX 26 reached out to Tabu for comment but was unable to reach a spokesperson.

HPD says no arrests have been made in connection to Sunday's mass shooting and are still searching for four unidentified men.

CrimeStoppers is offering up to a $5,000 reward for any information that could lead to an arrest. All tips are anonymous. Anyone with information is urged to call 713-222-TIPS.