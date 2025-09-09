Cleveland bar shooting: Alexis Jasso, shot and killed while celebrating his birthday

The Brief A Cleveland, Texas community is mourning Alexis Jasso, killed in a Liberty County bar shooting while celebrating his 30th birthday. Police are searching for 32-year-old Jose Osman Aguilar Cantillano, accused of leaving the bar, returning after closing, and opening fire, killing two and injuring four. A memorial of candles and flowers grows outside the bar as the business calls the shooting "senseless" and pledges support for victims’ families.



A grieving community in Liberty County is remembering 30-year-old Alexis Jasso, one of two men killed in a weekend mass shooting at a local bar, as investigators continue searching for the suspect.

Jasso was celebrating his birthday at Alas Locas Bar on County Road 5018 late Saturday when gunfire erupted shortly after closing time, according to his fiancée. She described him as a hardworking man in remodeling who loved to cook, had countless friends and "was a one-in-a-million" type of guy to everyone he knew.

Photo of 30-year-old Alexis Jasso, one of the men killed in the Liberty County shooting at a local bar Sept. 7. Expand

Candles, flowers and photos now mark a growing roadside memorial outside the bar, which has been closed since the shooting. Four other people were wounded.

On Monday, 43-year-old Fernando Navarette was pronounced dead after having to be taken to a nearby hospital on Life Flight.

The other victims include:

Sandra Patricia Valiz Adrian, 42, was shot in her right hand

Aldegundo Alvarez Trujillo, 40, was shot in his left hand

Jose Rafael Sanchez, 34, was shot in his shoulder

Gonzalez, 35, was shot in his leg

All four victims have been treated and released from the hospital.

Image 1 of 3 ▼ Courtesy of Scott Engle

Authorities have identified the suspect as 32-year-old Jose Osman Aguilar Cantillano, who faces two counts of murder. Investigators say Cantillano left the bar, then returned after closing and opened fire. Liberty County sheriff’s officials said he may be driving either a white construction van or a green four-door Toyota Corolla, and could be headed toward Atlanta or New Orleans.

Cantillano’s wife, 23-year-old Alejandra Marie Valdez Montoya, has been arrested on a charge of tampering with evidence, officials said. Investigators are also working with federal immigration authorities as they determine whether Cantillano is a U.S. citizen.

Cantillano's wife, Alejandra Marie Valdez Montoya. The 23-year-old was arrested for tampering with evidence and taken to the Liberty County Jail.

"We do not have any motive at this time, at all," Capt. David Meyers of the Liberty County Sheriff’s Office said. "The only thing that we know is he was not a normal, regular patron to the bar."

Alas Locas, which has been open for less than a year, called the shooting "senseless" in a statement and said staff members are devastated. Management said Jasso and other victims were regulars who "became family."

Alas Locas Sports Bar issued a statement via Facebook in regards to the shooting.

Authorities are urging anyone with information on Cantillano’s whereabouts to contact the Liberty County Sheriff’s Office or Crimestoppers.