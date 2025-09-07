The Brief A man was killed and five other people were injured in a shooting at Alas Locas sports bar in Liberty County. The gunman remains at large and has not been identified. The sheriff's office says the suspect had been at the bar earlier in the night. The motive is unclear.



A man was killed and five other people were injured when someone opened fire outside of a sports bar in Liberty County early Sunday morning.

The shooter has not been identified and is not in custody at this time.

6 shot at Alas Locas

What we know:

The shooting was reported around 2:27 a.m. Sunday at the Alas Locas sports bar on County Road 5018.

According to the Liberty County Sheriff’s Office, six people who were outside on the patio were struck by the gunfire.

A man died at the scene.

Four other men and a woman were injured and taken to the hospital. Two of them were airlifted and were last reported to be in critical condition. Three were taken by ambulance, and their injuries are reportedly not life-threatening.

What we don't know:

The victims’ identities have not been released. We also don’t have information on their ages.

What we know about the gunman

The backstory:

The sheriff’s office says the suspect had been at the bar earlier in the night for about an hour and a half. Authorities say he left for a bit, came back after the bar had already closed and then opened fire outside.

The sheriff’s office says it appears at least 20 shots were fired from two different guns. Some of the bullets went through the glass front doors, but no one inside was shot.

Everyone who was wounded was outside of the bar.

What we know:

The gunman is not in custody. The sheriff’s office says they are searching for one unidentified suspect. He is described as a Hispanic male wearing shorts and blue shirt. Authorities say he was driving a white, full-size van – like a work van – that has a scratch on the left side. The van is also believed to have damage to the front right bumper and headlight.

What we don't know:

There is no further description of the suspect. The sheriff’s office says the motive behind the shooting is not known at this time.

The investigation continues

What's next:

Authorities are reviewing surveillance video and hope to release an image of the suspect. The Texas Rangers are assisting with the investigation. The district attorney's office was also at the scene.

What you can do:

People who live in the area are asked to review their security cameras for footage of the van. Anyone with information can call the sheriff's office at 936-336-4500 or call Crime Stoppers anonymously.