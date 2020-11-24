Clements High School graduate named 2021 Rhodes Scholar

A Clements High School graduate from Missouri City is heading to England after being named a 2021 Rhodes Scholar.

Jeremy Thomas is one of 32 students from across the county awarded the highly competitive scholarship that provides an all-expenses-paid opportunity to study at the University of Oxford in England.

SIGN UP FOR FOX 26 HOUSTON EMAIL ALERTS

“I was in shock. I am still a bit in shock,” said Thomas who was informed virtually on Saturday that he was chosen as a recipient.

“I told my parents I am going to text you as soon as I find out, so I had my phone in my hand, and I was like ‘I won!’ I heard my dad scream from the other room and they heard him on the call so that was really really funny.”

Currently, Jeremy Thomas is a student at Amherst College. He was one of the 2,300 students that began the application process in the summer.

Advertisement

FOR THE LATEST NEWS & WEATHER UPDATES DOWNLOAD THE FOX 26 APPS

He says it’s not all about good grades. “You have to focus on having an impact and knowing what that impact is. It is not about necessarily being perfect, it is not about having straight A’s all the time, it is about how do you impact other people. How do you help other people and what is the impact you have? What do you want to be remembered for?”

Thomas will be studying at the University of Oxford in England in October 2021.

He hopes to become a lawyer.