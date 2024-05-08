Clear Creek High School faced a bomb threat, prompting an immediate response from authorities Wednesday morning. Officials received word of the threat around 8:26 a.m., prompting the Clear Creek Independent School District (CCISD) to enact emergency procedures.

Galveston County Sheriffs School Liaison Officers (SLOs), alongside the League City Police Department (LCPD) and the Department of Public Safety, quickly moved to secure the school grounds. With the assistance of a newly acquired bomb-sniffing K-9 unit and LCPD Bomb Technicians, a thorough search of the premises ensued to ensure the safety of everyone inside.

Efforts were made to identify the individual responsible for the threat. Within just 34 minutes, authorities apprehended a 13-year-old boy in League City's 1900 block of Beaumont Street. Although not a Clear Creek High School student, the boy attended Clear Path Alternative School.

Upon questioning, the 13-year-old admitted to making the bomb threat. As a result, he was taken into custody and charged with making a false alarm and tampering with evidence. Subsequently, he was released to Juvenile Authorities pending further legal proceedings.

