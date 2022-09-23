article

A senior at Clear Brook High School in Friendswood was one of 306 students in the world to get a perfect score on the Advanced Placement (AP) Research Exam in spring 2022.

Clear Creek Independent School District celebrates Safa Prasla being one of only 306 who earned every point possible on the exam.

"Safa is one of our super seniors that we know is going to soar in life with all of her academic accomplishments thus far at Clear Brook," said Dr. Sharon Lopez, the Clear Brook High School principal.

Prasla is co-president of the Brook Debate team and is said to earn many medals and awards due to her achievements. "We are not surprised by her perfect AP Score, as this young lady continues to be a top academic contender in the senior class." said Lopez.

The AP Program helps students gain access to the opportunities they have earned. Students who succeed in AP are more likely to succeed in college and have the chance to save a significant amount of time and money by earning college credit through the exam.

Around the globe, colleges and universities receive students AP scores for college credit, advanced placement, and consideration in their admission process.

"This outstanding accomplishment is likely a direct reflection of the top-quality education being offered at Clear Brook High School," said Trevor Packer, head of the AP Program. "We applaud Safa's hard work and the AP teacher responsible for engaging students and enabling them to excel in a college-level course."