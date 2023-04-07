Classic R&B group, After 7, performing in Houston on Saturday

After 7, one of the biggest R&B vocal groups that broke out in the 80s.

The group included the very talented Edmonds family: Kevon Edmonds, Melvin Edmonds, and their friend, Keith Mitchell.

The siblings are older brothers to the legendary R&B songwriter, singer, and mega record producer of Kenneth "Babyface" Edmonds, who has written for big names like Whitney Houston, Beyoncé, Ariana Grande, and countless others.

Reporter Coco Dominguez caught up with original member Kevon Edmonds.

The current group is in Houston for a special Legends Only Concert Series performance at Bar 5015 on Almeda in Third Ward on Saturday, April 8.