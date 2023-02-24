City of Houston Vision Zero program urging rodeo guests, attendees to designate sober driver

article

With the official start of the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo coming on Tuesday, the city of Houston Vision Zero program is encouraging all Houstonians and guests from across the globe to safely enjoy the rodeo.

According to a release, in 2021, 331 people died, and 1,620 were seriously injured on Houston streets. This means nearly every day someone lost their life, and close to five people every day suffered a serious injury in a traffic crash. One of the top contributing factors to traffic deaths and serious injuries was impaired drivers, representing 28% of fatal crashes and 14% of serious injuries.

Officials said they want everyone to enjoy rodeo season responsibly by making smart choices. If you're planning on drinking, do so in moderation, and eliminating distractions while they are driving.

Here are some additional tips provided by officials:

- It is never okay to drink and drive. Designate a sober driver, or use a ride service or taxi, to get home safely.

- Drive carefully and watch out for pedestrians, bikers, and people boarding and exiting buses and trains.

- Don’t be distracted by electronic devices.

- Bikers: Be safe and ride sober. Make sure to follow traffic rules, remain alert, keep your head up and watch for opening car doors and other hazards.

- If you are walking, walk safely. Make sure to always cross the street at corners or crosswalks and walk on sidewalks or paths whenever possible.

- Have a plan that keeps yourself, your family, and our communities safe.

- If you see a drunk driver on the road, call 911.

For additional information about the Vision Zero Houston program and initiatives, click here.