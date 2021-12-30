Cirque du Soleil forced to cancel remaining Houston shows after COVID-19 outbreak forced weeks of closures

article

After weeks of cancellations, Cirque du Soleil has been forced to close the curtains on its Alegria performance in Houston for the rest of its run.

Initially, the production was scheduled through January 2, 2022 under the Big Top at Sam Houston Race Park.

The first cancellation happened during Christmas week, where officials said a COVID-19 outbreak in the production team resulted in the show getting postponed. However, several additional outbreaks caused the team to cancel the shows repeatedly.

"All performances of Alegría have to be canceled due to the breakthrough of COVID-19 cases in the production," officials said in a press statement. "Cirque du Soleil wishes to apologize for this inconvenience that prevents the presentation of the production for its final week in Houston."

Purchased tickets will be reimbursed but the process to get your refund vary based on how they were ascertained:

If tickets were purchased on the Cirque du Soleil website or the official Cirque du Soleil Contact Center , the value of the transaction will be refunded automatically on the credit card used for purchase within the next 3 to 7 days. , the value of the transaction will be refunded automatically on the credit card used for purchase within the next 3 to 7 days.

If tickets were purchased directly at the Big Top and paid with debit or cash , customers should reach out to the Cirque du Soleil Contact Center at , customers should reach out to the Cirque du Soleil Contact Center at 1-877-9-CIRQUE (247783) for reimbursement.

If tickets were purchased through a partner’s website or elsewhere, customers should contact this point of sale directly.

For additional information, click here.