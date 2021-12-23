Cirque Du Soleil cancels Houston performances amid COVID-19 outbreak

article

Houston residents hoping for a magical night on the town Thursday were met with some disappointment after Cirque du Soleil canceled its two shows due to a COVID-19 outbreak.

Officials say the performances of Alegria were scheduled for at 4 p.m. and 8 p.m., respectively, under the Big Top at Sam Houston Race Park, were canceled due to coronavirus cases in the production team. Purchased tickets, however, will be refunded within the next 24 hours if purchased from the Cirque du Soleil website or Contact Center.

"We apologize for the inconvenience and plan to resume our production as of the 1:00 p.m. show [Friday, Dec. 24]," Cirque officials said in a statement.

For additional information, click here.