article

Hockey playoff fever is alive and well across the country and at Chipotle.

SUGGESTED: Houston Humane Society offering free pet adoptions for Memorial Day

According to a release, in honor of the Stanley Cup Playoffs, Chipotle fans can score a buy one, get one offer at restaurants across Houston and Texas, if you wear a hockey jersey in their restaurant on Tuesday, May 23 after 3 p.m. local time.

The buy one, get one offer:

- Limited to five free menu items per check and subject to availability

- Each free item requires the purchase of an entree item (not including a kids meal)

- May be collected only by the jersey-wearing customer (any hockey jersey will do!)

"Our Hockey Jersey BOGO offer will help celebrate one of the most thrilling postseasons in all of sports," said Chris Brandt, Chief Marketing Officer at Chipotle. "As a longtime favorite among the hockey community, Chipotle continues to serve up real food to fans and athletes alike on their collective mission to have their teams hoist the Stanley Cup®."

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 26 HOUSTON APP BY CLICKING HERE

In November of 2021, Chipotle announced its multi-year North American partnership to become the official Mexican-themed fast-casual restaurant of the NHL. Chipotle's partnership with the NHL is the brand's largest sports sponsorship to date.

The promotion is valid at all participating restaurants in the U.S. and Canada.