The Houston Humane Society is giving a round of "appaws" to the brave service members who have selflessly defended the country this Memorial Day Weekend.

As a result, the Houston Humane Society is holding a 3-day free pet adoption event.

Animal lovers can bring home a new friend who has been at the shelter for three or more months with all adoption fees waived.

The promotion runs from Friday, May 26 through Sunday, May 28.

For additional information on adoptable pets and supportive services available through Houston Humane Society, click here.