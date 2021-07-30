Children involved in deadly crash on Highway 90 in Fort Bend County, deputies say

Fort Bend County sheriff's deputies are responding to a deadly crash on U.S. 90 Alternate near Rosenberg Friday morning.

In a tweet, the sheriff's office reports that it happened around 9 a.m. by the FM1952 intersection.

They added that children were also involved in the major accident. The age of the deceased is unknown at this time.

EMS units were sent to the scene, and Hazmat and Air Medical are also on standby.