Child dies in dog attack at Baytown home

A child has died after being attacked by dogs in a Baytown home, where they had been staying.

Baytown Police say officers were dispatched to a home in the 2700 Block of Massey Tompkins for a dog fight call around 7:40 a.m. Wednesday.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found a 4-year-old child had been attacked by dogs.

Baytown EMS was on the scene performing life-saving measures. The child was then transported to Baytown Hospital, where thy were pronounced dead from the injuries.

"Today Baytown Police Officers worked a call that every officer dreads, the death of a child," said Baytown Police Chief John Stringer. "We are heartbroken for the loss this child. Our thoughts and prayers are with everyone in the community who has been impacted by this tragedy."

Police say a neighbor was injured when trying to intervene in the attack. The neighbor received medical treatment at the scene.

The dogs were seized by animal control.

The Baytown Police Detectives continue the investigation.