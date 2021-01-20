Child cancer cluster located in Houston's Fifth Ward

A new investigation was released Wednesday about the rail yard/creosote site in Houston’s Fifth Ward after a cancer cluster was discovered earlier this year.

Dr. Loren Hopkins, who is the chief environmental officer for the city of Houston, said this was a report that was promoted by the Houston Health Department and Fifth Ward community members.

State Department of Health and Human Services released their latest investigation on cancer clusters that has greatly impacted the Fifth Ward and Kashmere Gardens.

The report focusing this time on children.

"The result of our request to the Texas Department of Health and Human Services on additional cancer analysis was to look at children," said Hopkins. "The result is that sadly there is an elevated number of leukemia in children."

The new report found that children contracted leukemia at nearly five times the expected rate of the general population.

The issue has gone underground.

"What we are worried about is that there is residual groundwater contamination," said Hopkins.

She tells FOX 26 there are around 110 homes on the contaminated site.

Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner released a statement on the findings Wednesday in which he said he is working to make this a Superfund site, which would bring in a comprehensive environment response for long-term cleanup.

"It is our responsibility to protect the interests of the families and children living in the immediate area. All Houstonians have the right to a safe and healthy environment no matter where they live. The City of Houston will aggressively explore all possible avenues to bring meaningful relief to this suffering community," Turner said.

Sandra Edwards, who lives in the Fifth Ward, is now worried about the children.

She tells FOX 26 that the Fifth Ward is a historic neighborhood that they want to leave to their children and grandchildren.

She goes on to say, "the contamination is killing us as fast as they are born. Something has to be done."

