Charges filed against Houston man accused of beating wife to death

A man accused of beating his wife to death on Nov. 27 has been charged with murder, according to the Houston Police Department.

Officers were called to an assault-in-progress at a motel at 5212 Ariline Drive just after 6 p.m.

When they arrived, they found 36-year-old Myron Strambler sitting outside. He told police his wife was inside the room and needed medical assistance.

Officers went in and found 34-year-old Alicia Strambler unresponsive on the restroom floor. The officers also noticed the room was in disarray.

Investigators say Alicia appeared to have multiple blunt force trauma injuries. Paramedics were called and pronounced the woman dead.

Myron was booked into the Harris County Jail where he is being charged with murder. His bond has been set at $250,000.